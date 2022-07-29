Celebrate National Day with FairPrice promotions

It’s that time of year, folks. Time to put hand on heart and celebrate this great little country of ours.

FairPrice has a National Day promotion with BIG offers on five items each week.

You can now load up your cart with a lot more and spend less from July 28 to Aug 24.

For the first week, from Thursday (July 28) to Aug 3, there are double-the-goodness deals on these popular products.

LEE KUM KEE Canned Abalone In Premium Oyster Sauce 180g

Usual price $15.90 per can. Promotion: Buy one, get one free.

Lee Kum Kee carefully selects fleshy abalone with a chewy texture. The sauce with rich oyster umami is made with a secret recipe using Lee Kum Kee Premium Brand Oyster Sauce which helps to bring out the sweetness and umami of abalones.

F&N Ice Cream Soda Zero / Sarsi Zero 1.5L

Usual price $1.90 per bottle. Promotion: Buy one, get one free.

The first is a carbonated flavoured drink loved by generations - fizzy and refreshing, with a hint of creamy vanilla. Now it comes with the same great taste, minus the guilt.

The classic sarsaparilla flavoured soda, with a refreshing, tangy and unique taste, is bold, vibrant and fun-tasting. Now here it is in a healthier option. Sarsi Zero is a sugar-free Healthier Choice beverage.

PORKEE Frozen Pork Spare Ribs 500g

Usual price: $6 per pack. Promotion: Buy one, get one free.

This product comes from Brazil. It is ideal for soups and stews.

EU YAN SANG Essence of Chicken Traditional 12s x 70g

Exclusive at FairPrice. Usual price $39.80 per pack. Promotion: Buy one, get one free.

Complement your daily diet with Eu Yan Sang Traditional Essence of Chicken, a nutritious supplement that helps you stay on top of the game.

Whether you are preparing for that important meeting or studying for your examinations, Essence of Chicken has been a popular choice consumed by generations to improve alertness and mental concentration.

Eu Yan Sang’s 100 per cent pure and natural Essence of Chicken is made from premium graded chicken, with no caramel, salt, colouring or flavouring added. It has no fat or cholesterol, and is certified halal.

It is suitable for consumption by all ages and at all times, and can be taken chilled or warmed every day.

Yolé Yogurt Ice Cream - Assorted 500ml

Usual price $14.90 per tub. Promotion: Buy one, get one free.

Yolé ice cream is said to be lower in calories, fats and sugars than any other brand in the ice cream market. It uses premium natural ingredients for a rich, full-flavored ice cream with no sugar added. Flavours include strawberry, vanilla, mango and cookies & cream.

The products and promotions are available at all FairPrice outlets, including FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Warehouse Club and FairPrice Online.

