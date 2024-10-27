3 taken to hospital in chain collision on SLE

The two separate accidents, which happened within seconds of each other, involved two cars, two motorcycles and a taxi.

Three people were taken to hospital after the two motorcycles they were on were involved in accidents with cars on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on the morning of Oct 26.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were informed of the accidents along the SLE towards Bukit Timah Expressway, before the Turf Club Avenue exit, at about 9.30am.

The police said two cars, two motorcycles and a taxi were involved.

Three people – two male motorcyclists, aged 29 and 31, and a 40-year-old female pillion rider – were taken to Woodlands Health Campus while they were conscious, said the police and SCDF.

Two male car drivers, aged 27 and 49, are assisting with police investigations.

In a video posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the motorcycle collisions – two separate incidents – appear to have happened within a span of a few seconds and a few cars apart.

The first incident shows a motorcyclist colliding with a grey car ahead, as the car attempts to make a lane switch.

This sends the motorcyclist and his motorbike toppling over immediately. The driver stops a few seconds later, gets out of his vehicle and walks towards the motorcycle, as its rider walks off the road with a limp.

The same video also shows what happens moments later – filmed from the dashcam recorder of a different car – when a sport utility vehicle collides with a motorcyclist and his pillion rider, as traffic is stopping in the aftermath of the first accident. The motorbike then collides with the taxi ahead of it.