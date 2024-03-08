Shop for your Ramadan essentials at FairPrice

Ramadan this year will begin in a couple of days, marking the start of the fasting month for Muslims.

At FairPrice, shoppers can pick up all their necessities from the vast selection of fresh produce that includes fresh and frozen halal beef, convenience meals, dates, festive snacks and beverages.

For Muslim shoppers who find themselves still in the midst of getting their groceries when it is time to break fast, free snacks such as dates and milk are available at selected FairPrice outlets.

The list of FairPrice outlets that offer complimentary snacks for shoppers to break fast can be viewed at go.link.sg/FPHRFreeSnacks

For those who prefer to avoid the hassle of waiting in line to pay for groceries and then carrying them home, you can conveniently shop through our brand new Hari Raya shoppable e-catalogue and get them delivered directly to your doorstep.

Explore more deals on the new Hari Raya shoppable e-catalogue at go.link.sg/Raya-ECat

FairPrice Hari Raya Festive Car Draw

How about celebrating Hari Raya in style with a swanky, new car come April?

Shop at FairPrice and stand a chance to win one of the two BYD Atto 3 cars in the Raya Festive Draw.

Until April 17, every $30 purchase in a single receipt at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Unity and Warehouse Club outlets will qualify shoppers for one chance in the draw.

Purchase of any of the 24 participating products will give shoppers a bonus chance to win the cars.

For more information on the Raya Festive Draw, go to go.link.sg/FPHRTNP