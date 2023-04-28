Daily deals from FairPrice, including 50 per cent off for NTUC Union and Link members

Score deals on selected essential items at FairPrice with the “Greater Value Every Day” initiative.

From now to May 21, NTUC Union and Link members can enjoy 50 per cent off on selected essential items every week in stores and online. Deals are refreshed every Thursday.

Deals for April 27 to May 1 include:

$5.90 (U.P $11.80) for each pack of 5kg FairPrice Golden Royal Dragon Thai White Fragrant Rice, made from 100% whole kernels that are of superb quality.

$13.45 (U.P $26.90) for each pack of 10kg Premium Thai Hom Mali Rice, a distinct tasting and natural fragrant rice which originates from Thailand. It tastes best when steamed and can be widely used in a variety of recipes.

Present your Link Rewards card or FairPrice app to enjoy the deals, only while stocks last! Limited two units per item for each member.

As part of the supermarket chain’s mission to moderate the cost of living in Singapore, the “Greater Value Every Day” initiative was introduced in October last year. Look out for the value and discount schemes to stack your savings and rewards in stores.

Under the Everyday Low Price (EDLP), customers can shop smarter and save more from over 500 popular daily essentials that are priced low to provide the best value to the community. As part of the initiative, there are price freezes set for 50 selected popular daily essential items every month and refreshes on the last Thursday of the month.

In addition, to cushion the impact of the GST hike, FairPrice supermarkets have also been offering a special discount of one per cent on 500 essential items, from January to June this year.

Price Drop Buy Now (PDBN) offers weekly discounts on items with discounts of up to 50 per cent off. The items are renewed weekly and announced every Thursday of the week also through print, online and social media advertisements.

You can also find a range of specially curated products that are exclusive to FairPrice under its New & Exclusive category which offers good value.

Save Even More (SEM) consists of the existing discount schemes for Pioneer Generation (PG), Merdeka Generation (MG), Seniors Discount, and CHAS Blue card holders, between Monday and Thursday, in addition to Link members earning Linkpoints. NTUC Union and Link members will also periodically enjoy discounts of 50 percent for specially selected items.

