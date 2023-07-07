FairPrice Xtra introduces new interactive digital magazine

Xtra Delight aims to be the ultimate resource for shoppers to explore all things Xtra.

Be the first to know of the latest seasonal products, exclusive promotions and in-store events.

Information in the interactive digital magazine will also be updated constantly, so that you have the latest promotions details in your hands.

With this resource, you get curated content to inspire your next cafe or restaurant meal at home with ingredients, household appliances and cookware conveniently available at FairPrice Xtra. No more hunting around multiple sites and apps - with FairPrice Xtra, everything is available under one roof.

SNEAK PEEK INTO CONTENT

The section on "Dining Out at Home" guides readers to recreate restaurant-style food at home like seafood paella with video instructions. It also dishes out tips like using brown rice for a healthy swap.

In addition to cooking and home decor, other key highlights of this digital interactive magazine include contests where participants get to win attractive high-value items like Panasonic ovens.

FairPrice Xtra has also partnered with vendors for discounts on PlayNation Game cafe game sessions, Baker’s Brew baking classes and even free Kin Yan farm tours with a minimum of purchase of Kin Yan mushrooms.

Sneak peek into super hot xtra deals

July's Best Buy (valid till 31 July):

La Gourmet Shogun 24cm Tempura Wok $18 (usual price $69.90)



Greater value in bulk (valid till 12 July):

- Kinohimitsu Bird Nest With Snow Lotus Seed/ White Fungus & Rock Sugar/Bird's

Nest with Longan & Wolfberries 24s x 150g $49.90 (usual price $139.60)

- Okeanoss Frozen Boiled Asari Clam, 450g 4 for $9.80 (usual price 4 for $19.60)



Manager’s Wine & Spirits Pick (valid till 31 Aug):

- Carmen Delanz Alto Jahuel 750ml $39.95 (usual price $69.65)

- Canard-Duchêne Authentic Brut NV 750ml $52 (usual price $68.63)

- BONUS! Malfy Gin - Con Limone / Rosa 700ml $65 (usual price $75.70). You also get 24 cans of Schweppes Tonic Water for free (worth $25) with a minimum of two bottles of Malfy Gin purchased.While stocks last. Terms and conditions apply

View this link to read more: https://www.fairprice.com.sg/store-weekly-ads/xtra

FairPrice Xtra JEM 10th Year Anniversary

FairPrice Xtra JEM is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a whole month of promotions. Be rewarded as you shop there.

Some other key highlights of this campaign include:

Gift with purchase

Simply collect 8 stamps (first 2 stamps given for free) to redeem your very own tempura pot. Receive 1 stamp for every $50 spent in FairPrice Xtra JEM. The promotion is on now till 31 July 2023, while stocks last.

10 Linkpoints members special

Redeem Porkee Frozen Spare Rib 500g (worth $6.06) with 10 Linkpoints (worth $0.10). Valid for the first 500 Link members only. The promotion is on now till 31 July 2023, while stocks last.

Save up to 50% Off! Valid from 8-14 Jul

Products on promotion:

Clorox Disinfecting wipe - Fresh Scent/Crisp Lemon 75s (usual price: $8.83 each, promo price: buy 1, get 1)

McGuigan wine - Assorted 750ml (usual price: $30.48, promo price: $26.00. Gift with purchase: Buy any 2 bottles free McGuigan Red 750ml, worth $30.48)

Explore more promotions here: https://go.link.sg/Jem10-TNP