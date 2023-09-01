Auntie struggles with man after caught stealing at CS Fresh

A 58-year-old woman is assisting with police investigations after she was allegedly caught stealing from a supermarket.

Stomper Desmond said the incident occurred at CS Fresh at Plaza Singapura on August 22, at around 3.50pm.

He shared a video that shows the woman struggling with a man, who can be seen wearing a lanyard and is believed to be a staff member.

Desmond told Stomp: "The auntie was caught red-handed and confronted by staff. I'm not sure what she stole but she kept saying she wanted to pass things to her mother."

In the video, the man appears to ask "what is this?" while holding a bag the woman is carrying.

She is seen trying to get away and says: "I will come back."

The man is then heard saying "I saw you put already", to which the woman replies, "No, I bought it."

She eventually lets go of the bag and later makes a feeble grab for it, but the man leaves with it.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft at 68 Orchard Road at 3.45pm.

They added: "A 58-year-old woman is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing."

When contacted by Stomp, a spokesman for DFI Retail Group, which owns CS Fresh, declined to comment due to ongoing police investigations.