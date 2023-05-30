Woman steals from two supermarts; gets caught at the second

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for stealing from two supermarkets in one morning after staff members from one store chased after her.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the woman stole from U Stars Supermarket and Giant Express at Block 829 Tampines Street 81 on Saturday (May 27), at around 9am.

Mr Wu, who works at U Stars Supermarket, said the woman entered the store and asked where the century eggs were, then acted in a suspicious manner. This caused the 50-year-old employee to be on extra alert and pay more attention to her behaviour.

Mr Wu said the woman took a variety of food products and went to the cashier to make payment. He noticed that she had two bottles of Korean plum wine worth about $25 in her recyclable bag.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

After the woman left the supermarket, Mr Wu checked with colleagues if she had paid for the plum wine.

He recounted: "We realised that she had not paid, so my two colleagues and I gave chase. I kept calling her to stop, but she continued running."

The trio soon caught up with her and called the police.

"The woman kept resisting and trying to escape. Two police officers arrived and took her away in handcuffs," Mr Wu added.

Shin Min understands that the woman had stolen several food items from Giant supermarket prior to the incident at U Stars Supermarket.

Giant employee Mr Wang said he learnt that items in the store had been stolen after being notified by the police.

He added: "She stole two packs of frozen chicken, two packs of minced pork and two cans of sausages, worth about $28 in total."

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of theft in dwelling along Tampines Street 81 at 10.15am and arrested a 26-year-old woman in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.