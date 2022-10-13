FairPrice launches initiative to help customers cope with rising costs

It features four schemes, such as a price freeze for 50 selected essential items, out of a pool of 500, every month.

Popular grocery items at NTUC FairPrice supermarkets, such as fresh fruits and laundry detergents, will be on discount every week from Thursday.

Prices of 50 essential items will also be frozen each month under a new initiative to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living.

Known as Greater Value Every Day, the initiative reflects FairPrice's commitment in its ongoing efforts to help address concerns over rising costs even as it faces the challenges of rising global commodity prices and supply chain disruptions, the supermarket said.

It features four schemes, such as a price freeze for 50 selected essential items, out of a pool of 500, every month. The list of 50 items will be announced every last Thursday of the month.

Another offers weekly discounts of up to 50 per cent on items that are renewed weekly and announced every Thursday through FairPrice's print, online and social media advertisements.

It also includes the existing discount schemes for the Pioneer and Merdeka generations, seniors and Community Health Assist Scheme blue card holders, such as a 5 per cent discount from Monday to Friday, in addition to FairPrice member rebates and Linkpoints.

NTUC union and Link members will also periodically enjoy discounts of 50 per cent for specially selected items.

The fourth scheme involves a range of specially curated products that are exclusive to FairPrice and offer good value.

Group CEO of FairPrice Group Vipul Chawla said: "We understand the growing concerns of consumers in managing rising costs of living amid the current uncertain economic climate.

"To assure the community of our commitment in moderating costs, we have put together a comprehensive programme to empower customers to save more on groceries and daily necessities."