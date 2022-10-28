FairPrice offers 15% discount on three rice products until Nov 9

Shoppers will be able to buy up to four bags of rice at the discounted prices.

For the next two weeks, shoppers will be able to purchase three rice products from FairPrice at a lower price, after the supermarket chain introduced a 15 per cent discount on them.

From Thursday to Nov 9, each customer will be able to buy up to four bags of SongHe AAA Thai Hom Mali Rice 5kg, FairPrice Thai Brown Unpolished Rice 5kg or Double FP Thai Hom Mali Premium Quality Fragrant Rice 10kg.

The promotion is available at retail outlets and online.

The SongHe 5kg bag usually costs $16.90 but will be on sale at $14.35, while the FairPrice 5kg brown rice will be priced at $9.50, down from $11.20.

The Double FP 10kg bag will go for $19.90 instead of $23.65.

In a statement on Wednesday, FairPrice said the prices of these three products have not changed since 2020, as part of its efforts to reduce the effects of inflation on daily essentials.

Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive of FairPrice Group, said: “Rice is a key staple and basic necessity for most households in Singapore. With the current unprecedented inflation coupled with supply chain disruptions, the rising cost of living is a top concern for consumers. To allay the concern, FairPrice continues to strengthen our efforts to moderate the cost of living.”