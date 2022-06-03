Farm-fresh experience at Fairprice Xtra

This weekend (June 4 and 5), as part of the school holidays, FairPrice Xtra stores at AMK Hub, Jurong Point and VivoCity are offering a farm-fresh experience for families to find out more about farm-to-table stories, sample and learn directly from the vendor and discover new ways to consume fresh produce.

There will be an activity sheet for kids to complete and redeem a balloon sculpture.

Those who spend a minimum of $60 in the store with any two products from the supermarket chain’s participating partners will also be able to play at a games booth to win prizes.

The event will be from 10am to 8pm on both days.

At FairPrice Xtra at Vivocity, shoppers can catch the freshest produce, and have it cooked on the spot by the chef.

They need to pay for the fresh produce first and then pay a service fee for the cooking, which is $4 for up to 400g and $1 for every additional 100g.

You can also get fresh draft beers to go with your hot food and there will be hot bento food available for sale too.

The partners at the event include Canada Oysters, whose booth will be turned into a live shucking station. They are also offering promo prices and giving away a shucking knife and a frozen marinated grouper fillet with some purchases.

Another partner is HAPPIEE! which makes it easy for you to embrace a plant-based diet, helping to reduce your carbon footprint, preserve water and land and save the planet.

Their products include Plant-Based Chickiee Popcorn / Chickee Nuggets / Fishiee Sticks ($6.95 instead of the usual $8.45) and Fishiee Patties ( $8.95 instead of the usual $10.50 for two).

And then there are the greens, including Almighty Arugula ($6) and Superkale ($5.95) as well as herbs such as basil, rosemary, mint and parsley sold as potted plants ($5.20).

The event will offer families a chance to spend some quality time together while picking up products at promo prices, and getting valuable tips.