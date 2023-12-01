Get ready for a jolly Yuletide Feast at FairPrice Finest

Planning to host a get-together to make merry?

FairPrice will help you get into the Christmas mood and have a hassle-free experience by bringing back its Yuletide Feast at its FairPrice Finest stores.

It recreates the magic of festive feasting in store by setting up long tables filled with Finest Christmas deli items which shoppers can sample for free and order later for their parties.

These items are also featured in the FairPrice Finest Christmas catalogue, so when you’re sure of what you want to get, you can go ahead and pre-order them from the FairPrice Group app. It’s that easy.

The Yuletide Feast will be held on two days in December, from 10am to 5pm.

Head for the FairPrice Finest stores at The Woodleigh Mall and Bukit Timah Plaza on Dec 2 and Bukit Panjang Plaza and Marine Parade a week later on Dec 9.

Among the items you can sample at the Yuletide Feast are:

The Soup Spoon Festive Roast Chicken with Yorkshire Pudding ($65)

This flavourful herb-roasted chicken will take pride of place at your table. Stuffed with breadcrumbs and herbs, you will savour its golden crispy skin and tender meat.

The Soup Spoon Tuscan Barramundi En Papilotte ($48)

Open up the packet to discover a succulent Barramundi fillet within. Fresh herbs and citrus enhance the flavour of this stew.

The Soup Spoon Grilled Lamb Chops with Truffle Balsamic Sauce ($78)

Relish these tender grilled lamb chops, which are dressed in a truffle balsamic sauce and peppered with earthy herbs.

London Fat Duck Christmas Roast Duck Bundle ($129)

The highlight of this bundle is the Irish duck roasted by London Fat Duck. Marinated and aged with a traditional Hong Kong recipe, the duck is paired with a sauce made from a recipe used by the famous London Chinatown Roast Duck. The dish is served with truffle roasted potatoes and honey roasted vegetables.

London Fat Duck Bourbon Honey Grilled Kurobuta ($22)

A mouth-watering meal awaits – indulge in premium Kurobuta pork marinated in oak-aged bourbon and honey and then grilled over binchotan charcoal.

Pine Garden Lychee Martini Log Cake ($63.80)

This light and fluffy lychee cake is a treat for those who love alcohol. The signature creation is layered with Martini-soaked lychees, so you’ll get a boozy shot with every bite.

Pine Garden Chendol Log Cake ($59.80)

Inspired by the local dessert, this log cake is made up of light pandan chiffon, a special blend of gula melaka coconut fudge with cream cheese, red beans and chendol strips. Those watching their sugar intake will be pleased – there’s a bit of sea salt in the cheese cream, so it’s less sweet.

Kind Kones Ice Cream ($29.80 for two tubs)

This all-natural, plant-based vegan ice cream is perfect for those who are dairy and gluten intolerant. The ice cream is also free of artificial flavourings and preservatives. Have a taste of its new festive offering – Mint Choco Chip.

Do remember to pre-order your deli items from now until Dec 15. For more information on FairPrice’s Christmas deals, visit https://www.fairprice.com.sg/christmas.

