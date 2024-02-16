Enhanced convenience at FairPrice Tampines CC

Tampines residents can look forward to an enhanced shopping experience at the revamped FairPrice outlet at the Community Complex in Tampines Street 83.

Cooking for an intimate dinner with a special someone?

Shoppers do not have to worry about wastage as fresh produce at the store are sold loose instead of pre-packaged. Buy just what is needed and avoid the stress of having to use up ingredients in the fridge before they lose their freshness.

The selection extends beyond fresh produce – it includes dried goods such as barley, dried shrimp and ikan billis, allowing you to measure out precise quantities for your culinary adventures.

And to help shoppers save more, selected vegetables are sold at $1.80 for three bundles.

Do not let the hassle of preparation stop you from picking up a fish or two at the store. There are dedicated service counters with friendly experts who can descale, clean, gut and portion your fish according to your preference.

There is also a butchering service to cut pork just the way you want it.

If you are not in the mood to cook, FairPrice Tampines CC offers a wide variety of ready-to-eat options that can cover you from breakfast to dinner.

The new Hong Kong Dim Sum Counter has something for everyone, offering treats such as Bolo Buns and Har Kow.

For heartier options, you can choose from a selection of value-for-money bento meals including Curry Chicken and Fried Ebi. And you don't have to break the bank for a meal – there are bento meals at $3 each.

Feel like serving roast meats at the family's dinner but slaving over the stove for hours not your thing?

The popular Roast Delights section, well-loved for its perfect roasts including chicken, duck and char siew, is now available at FairPrice Tampines CC.

Before joining the queue at the check-out counter, head over to the new Unity Kidszone to pick up health products for the young ones. There is no need to step out and look for a pharmacy as you can shop for everything under one roof.

FairPrice Tampines CC is open 7am to 11pm daily and is easily accessible thanks to its convenient location at Blk 866A, Tampines Central 1. With its diverse offerings, the store aims to be your one-stop shop for groceries, ready-to-eat meals, children's essentials and more.