Spread joy and make a difference with FairPrice Gift A Festive Care Pack

This festive season, FairPrice Group invites you to join them in making a meaningful difference through its island-wide Gift A Festive Care Pack food donation drive.

This initiative, spearheaded by FairPrice Group, is prompted by appeals from local charities, highlighting the urgent need for greater donations of essential food items.

From 22 February to 31 March, donors can purchase a $28.80 gift pack filled with essential daily staples like rice and cooking oil for families facing food insecurity.

With each contribution, FairPrice Group aims to alleviate the cost of living for all in Singapore and to support the vulnerable community in tackling food-related challenges.

The FairPrice Gift A Festive Care Pack food donation drive is held in collaboration with these food banks:

The Food Bank Singapore aims to eliminate food insecurity and reduce food waste in Singapore. It rescues over 800 tonnes of food annually, supporting over 360 beneficiary organisations, and provides an average of 189,900 meals monthly.

Food From The Heart aims to alleviate hunger by providing consistent and sustainable food support to the less fortunate. It offers consistent food support to 59,300 beneficiaries through food distribution programmes.

Jamiyah Food Bank collects, sorts, stores and distributes donated food to needy families. It currently serves over 3,000 beneficiaries, including the elderly and low-income individuals.

Make a difference

You can donate online at FairPrice or in-store at any Cheers, FairPrice Supermarket, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xpress, FairPrice Xtra or Warehouse Club outlet.

Together, we can support the well-being and enhance food resilience in our communities.