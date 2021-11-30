Indulge at these facial spas, hair salons for your year-end makeover

With restrictions eased, gatherings of five resumed and Singapore opening up again, it's time to also get back to the normalcy of self-care routines in preparation for the year-end festivities.

After all, nothing gets you in the mood to usher in 2022 than looking and feeling good.

From facials to hair makeovers, we round up the promotional treatments to pamper yourself with and the places to check out.

CARING SKIN

The only facial spa in Singapore that uses the latest 7th-generation Visia Skin Analysis, Caring Skin (Ngee Ann City #05-22) can determine your skin health and accurately point out what your skin needs before prescribing a personalised treatment plan. It can even detect your skin's condition and age and show you how you will look in 10 years - all in a couple of seconds.

Specialising in acne-prone and sensitive skin since 2013, the local establishment combines the use of cutting-edge technology and plant-based ingredients to successfully treat various skin conditions including acne, sensitive skin, scar recovery and deep pore cleansing.

Exclusively available at Caring Skin, the Plasma Facial (trial price $98, usual price $250) deeply sterilises skin and promotes skin regeneration.

This treatment will deactivate acne-causing bacteria lying deep within your skin, leaving you with improvements in skin textures, reduction of wrinkles and pore sizes as well as an increase in hydration levels.

Meanwhile, to boost skin immunity against harmful free radicals and ultraviolet rays and thereafter promote elasticity, Caring Skin's H2 Infusion Treatment (trial price $98, usual price $298) infuses hydrogen into the skin and deeply moisturises, exfoliates and stabilises pH levels.

Furthermore, this deep cleansing, rehydrating, and brightening treatment is suitable for all skin types, including oily and sensitive skin.

PROTRIM HAIR STUDIO

Immerse yourself in the Hallyu wave even deeper by trying this Korean hair salon's trademark Korean perm.

With outlets at Ngee Ann City (#05-27A/28), Jem (#04-55) and Causeway Point (#04-17/18), ProTrim is recognised for utilising high-quality organic products and having one of the largest teams of award-winning hairstylists.

Customer satisfaction is also a priority, with complimentary touch-ups offered if the hairstyle does not live up to your expectations.

New customers enjoy 20 per cent off, applicable only for first timers with appointments.

Students under 24 years old also get 20 per cent off, applicable only on weekdays and for customers with appointments.

If you are in the mood to splurge, receive top-notch quality from soft-spoken Korean chief executive, director and award-winning hairstylist Joel Park, who brings a decade of experience and is widely sought after by celebrities.

He specialises in the Korean perm ($280 for men and $300 for women), rebonding, haircuts and hair colouring.

On top of that, Mr Park uses exclusive Korean perm lotions utilised by top hair salons in South Korea, which will not make your tresses frizzy but healthy and manageable instead, even for weeks and months after.

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

From the people behind Leekaja Beauty Salon and Walking On Sunshine Salon & Cafe comes the newly launched You Are My Sunshine, the largest single-brand lifestyle destination spanning 8,000 sq ft of self-care space in Ngee Ann City (#05-05A).

Expect a premium full-service beauty salon, a Korean-Western fusion cafe and a retail division decked with curated collections of home decor and beauty products sourced from all over the world.

The salon arm's interior concept is reminiscent of a Mediterranean oasis and boasts semi-private treatment booths with custom chairs and private shampoo stations.

Try its Number Three (NO3) products that are vegan, cruelty-free as well as halal certified, that come in three colour ranges for different needs - Colour Conscious, Hue Gloss and Recroma (colouring services from $100).

For customers' extra peace of mind, You Are My Sunshine offers an 8 Day Promise - return within eight days of your service if it falls short of your expectations for a touch-up at no extra charge.

It is also giving new customers a 30 per cent discount on all hair services as well as $500 worth of welcome vouchers upon visit, while stock lasts.

SKINDAYS

Look forward to better skin days ahead with the three signature facials from the home-grown beauty salon located at 39A Pagoda Street.

They range from 30 minutes (a quick and effective fix that fits conveniently into lunch breaks) to 60 minutes (for more targeted skincare) to 90 minutes (for a pampering session).

The best-selling 60-minute Expert Facial allows each customer to tailor each facial to their current skin concerns, and Skindays will customise the treatments and products used - like the in-house range of serums (Gentle Peel, Pore Perfect, Smart Repair, Super Dew and Youth DNA at $68 each) locally made and backed by dermatologist Winston Lee.

This includes a thorough skin assessment with expert therapists and a carefully curated high-quality medical-grade treatment to target all unique skin concerns for a beautiful glow.

In December, enjoy promotional prices on the Expert Facial ($108), GlowNow Facial ($78), MicroBoost Facial ($188) and GlowNow + Rejuvenlite ($148).