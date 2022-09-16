 It’s pamper yourself time at FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra, Latest Shopping News - The New Paper
It’s pamper yourself time at FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra

Sep 16, 2022 06:00 am

There’s no time like the present to take better care of yourself.

And there’s no place like your FairPrice store to get some great deals on health supplements and personal care products.

Check out the exclusive deals that FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra stores are offering for four days starting Friday (Sept 16-19).

You can find up to 60 per cent off on participating products, and buy-one-get-one-free deals on some others.

Shoppers will be rewarded with $5 FairPrice Gift vouchers with a minimum of $50 spent on participating brands.

And to add a bit of excitement, there is the sure-win Spin & Win with prizes for every $30 spent on participating brands. This is only at FairPrice Xtra stores and goes on till Sept 28.

Exquisite wines and gourmet foods at FairPrice Finest CentrePoint
See what's special at FairPrice Finest CentrePoint

For details, check out this website.

