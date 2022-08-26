More exclusive deals on weekend goodies from FairPrice Finest

FairPrice Finest has a range of goodies lined up for its weekend promotion.

The Finest Gourmet Weekend is the grocer’s monthly campaign, with a wide variety of offerings, including artisanal and exclusive products.

It happens every last Saturday and Sunday of the month, Aug 27-28 this time round.

FairPrice Finest promises a carefully curated selection of products at its stores on these two days, offering gourmet varieties of meat, fish, fruit, snacks and dairy products.

Strong Roots Burger Patty Assorted 300g

Promo price: $4.95. Usual price: $9.95. Savings: 50 per cent.

This tasty, plant- based patty from Ireland provides a healthy alternative for burger lovers.

Crispy and full of flavour, it has no added sugar, and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Taste Of Game Crisps 150g

Promo price: $3.85. Usual price: $5.50. Savings: 30 per cent.

This is a great snack to enjoy while watching shows such as the Game of Thrones or its new prequel, House of the Dragon.

Crispy, tasty and inspired by the flavours of game meat, it comes from the United Kingdom. It is also GM- and gluten-free and is suitable for vegetarian and vegan diets.

Zespri New Zealand SunGold Jumbo Kiwifruit 3s

Promo price: $4.95. Usual price: $5.95. Savings: 16 per cent.

Power-packed with more than 20 essential vitamins and minerals, this fruit has a sweet tropical taste.

It is rich in vitamins C and E, folate, and potassium.

The Fish Farmer Mala Flavour Mullet 160g

Promo price: $6.95. Usual price: $7.95. Savings: 12 per cent.

This ready-to-cook mullet is made right here in Singapore. It takes less than 10 minutes to prepare, and its unique mala flavour has been created specially for local tastes.

It has a firm texture, and is high in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B6, niacin and selenium.

President Brie With Truffles 105g

Promo price: $11.90 for two. Usual price: $15.20 for two. Savings: 21 per cent.

This gourmet cheese spread from France has a rich texture and the musky, distinctive taste of truffle.

It makes a great addition to burgers and complements perfectly with Champagne, Cru Beaujolais or Syrah Wines.

Citterio Parma Ham Slices D.O.P 70g

Promo price: $8.75. Usual price: $10.95. Savings: 20 per cent.

Made in Italy using domestic ham and salt with no preservatives, this is cut into thin slices.

With its perfect balance of saltiness and sweetness, it comes from a family business of Italian charcuterie experts.

Fox Italia Tortilla Chips 125g

Promo price: $4.75. Usual price: $5.90. Savings: 19 per cent.

These chips from Italy are made from fresh corn, and come in a range of flavours, including blue corn, nacho cheese and sweet chilli.

They are thick and packed with authentic flavours. No artificial colours or flavours are used, and they are made without palm oil or MSG. They are also gluten-free and vegan-friendly.

Tamar Valley The Creamery Greek Style Yoghurt Assorted 170g

Promo price: $5.95 for two. Usual price: $7.30 for two. Savings: 18 per cent.

Produced with locally sourced fresh milk in the Australian state of Tasmania, this yoghurt is thick, rich and creamy.

It is made with natural ingredients and real fruit, and is gluten- and gelatine-free.