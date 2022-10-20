Save more with FairPrice’s Everyday Low Price Initiative

FairPrice's Everyday Low Price curates a basket of over 500 popular daily essentials that are priced low to provide the best value to the community.

A recent study by UOB found that nearly 70 per cent of Singaporeans are concerned about higher household expenses.

As part of FairPrice’s mission to moderate the cost of living in Singapore, the supermarket chain launched Everyday Low Price (EDLP), where customers can shop smarter and save more.

Under EDLP, FairPrice curates a basket of over 500 popular daily essentials that are priced low to provide the best value to the community.

And, to provide greater savings, FairPrice will freeze the prices of 50 of those items every month. The list of 50 items will be announced every last Thursday of the month through its print, online and social media advertisements.

These items comprise popular grocery items frequently purchased by shoppers such as fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, staples, dairy, paper products, detergents and household cleaners.

Price Drop Buy Now (PDBN) offers weekly discounts on items with discounts of up to 50 per cent off. The items are renewed weekly and announced every Thursday of the week also through print, online and social media advertisements.

Save Even More (SEM) consists of the existing discount schemes for Pioneer Generation (PG), Merdeka Generation (MG), Seniors Discount, CHAS Blue card holders, and 5% Stretch Your Dollar Discount between Monday and Friday, in addition to FairPrice Member rebates and Linkpoints. NTUC Union and Link Members will also periodically enjoy discounts of 50 percent for specially selected items.

Despite rising inflation, FairPrice is committed to keeping prices stable for shoppers.

For example, the selling prices of Pasar China Fuji Apple 80/100s ($1.00) and Chef Shanghai Green 250g ($1.30) have not changed over the past five months in spite of increased costs of about 5 per cent to 10 per cent at 11 per cent and 4 per cent respectively.

For details, check out this website.