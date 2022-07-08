More than just food, get great stories too

The European Union's ‘More than Food, Great Stories to Share' comes to FairPrice Xtra from today till July 20.

A galore of activities await to tantalise everyone at nine FairPrice Xtra Stores:

* Spot food carts filled with European food and beverage including dairy, olive oil and table olives, beer, wines, spirits and confectionery products.

* Free food tasting on July 7-10 and July 14-17 at all FairPrice Xtra stores.

* Lucky scratch cards will also be given out. Get three matching symbols to win one of 20 hampers, each packed with tasty European products worth $60!

Cooking buffs can catch renowned chefs Justin Foo and Lionel Yu in action. They will be making special guest appearances at the FairPrice Xtra AMK Hub and FairPrice Xtra Parkway Parade on July 15, 16 and 17 for a live cooking demo from 12-6pm. Each session includes sample giveaways for shoppers in-store.

Then, grab the European products and head back home where you can put your skills to work with four fun recipes.

Here's one of the recipes that will be showcased in the store.

Epoisses & Mushroom Tartine

Ingredients:

4 slices of sourdough bread

1 piece of Germain Epoisses

1 punnet of button mushrooms

2 tablespoons of Kerrygold unsalted butter

2 sprigs of thyme

4 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of Mantova Organic Pesto

A drizzle of Kasandrinos Lakonia/Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

1. Leave the Epoisses at room temperature for 15 minutes.

2. Slice button mushrooms and garlic. Remove the stem of the thyme and chop the thyme leaves finely.

3. In a hot pan, add butter, saute the mushrooms and garlic, add the thyme and mix well before removing from the pan. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Drizzle olive oil onto the sourdough slices, sear until golden brown on both sides.

5. Spoon over 2 tablespoons of sauteed mushrooms onto the sourdough toasts.

6. Spoon over dollops of room temperature Epoisses.

7. Drizzle olive oil onto the tartine and serve with a salad of choice.

9 FairPrice Xtra Stores