Fairprice giving $8 vouchers for every $100 spent until Jan 26

The vouchers are part of efforts to help customers stretch their dollar in the Chinese New Year season.

Singaporeans can get an $8 voucher for every $100 they spend in a single receipt at all Fairprice, Fairprice Finest and Fairprice Xtra stores between Jan 23 and Jan 26.

Each shopper will be limited to two vouchers for each transaction, said the Fairprice Group in a statement on Jan 23.

The vouchers - part of efforts by the local supermarket chain to help customers stretch their dollar in the Chinese New Year season - can be redeemed at any Fairprice outlet between Jan 24 and Feb 28.

Fairprice group chief executive Vipul Chawla said the move is meant to help all in Singapore “ring in the new year with the staples they need for celebrations with family and loved ones”.

This is the retail giant’s second voucher distribution exercise in January 2025, after stores issued a $6 return voucher for every $60 in CDC supermarket vouchers spent at Fairprice outlets from Jan 3 to 12.

The group has rolled out a raft of promotions since the start of 2025.

These include an ongoing price freeze on seafood, pork and vegetable products that will last through the festive period.

There is also a six per cent discount for Community Health Assist Scheme blue and orange cardholders on certain days of the week until early March, and promotions for a limited time on festive staples like hotpot ingredients and mandarin oranges.