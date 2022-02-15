How cool: ST engineering creates wearable aircon for workers in hot and humid weather

In an answer to prayers all across hot and humid Singapore, ST Engineering has created a new wearable air-conditioned product to reduce "heat stress" for workers.

Called the ARC, it is essentially a battery-operated wearable aircon, with a cooling plate at the back and turbocharged blowers at the front.

The ARC is worn over the shoulders and helps to cool the user's neck, back and face areas.

According to ST Engineering's website, the ARC, which provides "instant cooling in seconds", is meant for workers in outdoor environments and confined spaces. These include construction workers, policemen, and soldiers.

"High Velocity airflow accelerates your body’s natural ability to cool down, improving the microclimate around the face and neck," the company explained on its website.

The cooling plate located at the back of the ARC is at least three to five times more thermally conductive than metal. It can also continuously cool a large area by at least 8°C.

The turbocharged blowers at the front target heat-relieving areas like the neck and face, accelerating the cooling rate of sweat by two to three times.

ST Engineering will be showcasing the ARC at the Singapore Airshow 2022 which runs this week until Friday (Feb 18).