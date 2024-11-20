Prism+ heats up competition in air-conditioner market

In just seven years, Prism+ has gone from a local player best known for its affordable gaming monitors and smart TVs to a household name reshaping consumer electronics markets across the region.

Today, Prism+ boasts sixteen retail stores across Singapore and Malaysia and a growing online presence in the Philippines and Australia.

This steady growth reflects Prism+’s belief that premium, high-performance tech can be affordable, and these products are proving to be popular.

In 2022, Prism+ took the bold step of venturing into a mature home appliances market dominated by established global heavyweights.

Its first product, the Prism+ Zero Smart Air Conditioner, saw the homegrown brand introduce cutting-edge home automation technologies such as routines, and device usage insights at an unbeatable price – and reset the benchmark for customer expectations for value in that product segment.

To deliver on this, the company expanded its research and development efforts to create the Prism+ Connect smart home app, which is available on iOS and Android.

This smart home app is the foundation for an ecosystem of affordable smart home devices designed to offer a seamless and intuitive user experience.

The app is central to Prism+’s growing lineup of home appliances, which now include ceiling fans, refrigerators, air purifiers, and smart locks – highlighting Prism+’s commitment to innovation in the smart home space.

Origins of a transformative journey

Prism+ made its debut in the home appliances market when it launched the Prism+ Zero in August 2022.

Its smart air conditioner echoed the company’s mantra of “making premium technologies accessible”, featuring high-quality components, smart features, and energy-saving technology — at an unprecedentedly affordable price.

Prism+ also introduced a market-leading 8-year extended warranty, underscoring its long-term commitment to customer satisfaction.

To date, the brand has installed its air conditioning in almost 15,000 households around Singapore, placing it as one of the top three air conditioner brands in just over two years.

Rethinking market practices and customer experience

Redefining conventional technical support practices has helped Prism elevate its customer service standards. PHOTO: PRISM

The success of the Zero Smart Air Conditioner brought about new challenges, prompting Prism+ to reevaluate its approach to technical support.

As the brand expanded its presence in Singapore’s air conditioner market, it saw a need to develop its service infrastructure to ensure a smoother customer experience, from installation to routine maintenance.

To reduce its reliance on third parties, the homegrown brand has expanded its technical team to 120 in-house air conditioner technicians.

This shift was supported by new investments in advanced tools to improve team management and customer engagement, along with the establishment of a dedicated HR department, a customer service team, and specialised logistics operations.

The changes have been transformative, resulting in a vastly improved customer sales experience that is efficient and responsive.

Booking times have been reduced from 20 minutes to less than a minute. Installation delays, once a significant pain point, have been slashed by 95 per cent, with customers now able to book site surveys and installations within the same week.

How Prism+ products are innovated

Prism+’s strategy of offering more for less leaves little room for error, but its steady growth shows it knows where to find value. Even so, its decision to enter a then-unfamiliar home appliances market presented a unique challenge.

It also represented opportunity. Recognising the growing importance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in smart home appliances, Prism+ saw an opportunity to introduce premium experiences at affordable prices to a new audience.

It identified that many smart features beneficial to users — like real-time monitoring and automation — are typically found only in higher-end models.

With an ecosystem of products in the pipeline, Prism+ developed its own platform, Prism+ Connect.

This enables them to design products that work seamlessly together and allow updates of new features and enhancements long after launch, ensuring product longevity through continuous improvement.

The Oasis Pro Smart Ceiling Fan launch, which followed the Zero Smart Air Conditioner, highlights Prism+’s focus on intelligent automation.

The Prism+ Connect platform enables the two devices to work together, improving air circulation and cooling efficiency to enhance user comfort and reduce energy consumption.

With its Prism Connect pp, Prism prioritised practical features and a user interface that’s easy to use. ILLUSTRATION: PRISM

The app also supports essentials like voice control via Google Assistant, geofencing, and automated routines. Prism+ prioritises practical solutions to everyday pain points and avoids overloading its devices with features that add complexity with minimal value.

The features of the Zero Air Conditioner exemplify its approach. Comprehensive servicing programme aside, the air conditioner has self-cleaning coils, an often overlooked feature, that reduce the hassle of frequent manual cleaning between routine servicing.

This meticulous outlook ensures that users are able to rely solely on the need to perform minor self-maintenance works, making the experience completely fuss-free.

Redefining the meaning of value

At $2,649, the Prism+ Zero Smart Air Conditioner (System 3) is almost $1,000 less expensive than comparable smart air conditioners.

Prism+ offers even more value with its bundled deals, such as combining smart TVs with the Zero Smart Air Conditioner, which can be appealing for those furnishing a new home.

The optional service package and 8-year warranty offers the added benefit of guaranteed performance for at least eight years, easing fears of unplanned repair costs over time.

You also save money in other ways with the Zero Smart Air Conditioner. It uses R32 refrigerant and inverter technology, achieving a 5-tick energy efficiency rating from Singapore’s National Environmental Agency (NEA), resulting in up to 40% less energy consumption.

This could save you up to $200 per year compared to less efficient models.

When paired with Prism+ Connect’s ability to monitor in real-time and provide insights from data, you can use automation to fine-tune your usage, ensuring you don’t waste energy.

The combination of smart features, competitive pricing, and long-term servicing makes the Zero Smart Air Conditioner unique in the market.

Seven years after its founding, Prism+ continues to redefine the meaning of value with every new product that it introduces. And its move into household spaces is convincing more and more people that premium features don’t have to come with premium prices.