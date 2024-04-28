6 ways to travel fearlessly as a solo female traveller

Solo travel can give globetrotters a sense of empowerment and exposure they cannot experience by staying in their comfort zone.

However, for female travellers going solo, personal safety is a top priority.

When Singaporean Ms Audrey Fang travelled to Spain alone, she did not share her flight and hotel details with her family.

Her body was later found with over 30 stab wounds near a parking area for lorries in the town of Albania.

A 42-year-old Singaporean man named Mitchell Ong was arrested in Alicante on April 16.

When travel enthusiast Ms Mastari read news of what happened to Ms Fang, she told TNP: "It was very upsetting to think of how scared she must have been in her final moments."

But the 33-year-old business development professional said the incident has not put her off solo travelling.

PHOTOS: MASTARI

She has travelled to 10 countries on her own and plans to visit more.

"As Singaporeans, we can be obsessed with safety but the reality is you cannot predict what is going to happen to you," she said.

"Solo travelling is a great experience but like everything in life, there is always a risk."

TNP also spoke to Ms Syaza Amirah, who travelled around New Zealand alone for five months while on sabbatical last year.

"Such news serves as a reminder to always take necessary precautions while travelling especially if you’re alone," the 29-year-old said.

"For me, Singaporeans are fortunate to live in a country known for its safety and low crime rates. However, this security can lead to complacency while travelling abroad, as we may overlook that not all countries offer the same level of safety, and we should take precautions accordingly while travelling overseas."

Both ladies shared tips on how to travel safely as a female solo traveller:

1. Keep at least one family member aware of your whereabouts

While some women may not feel the need to keep their loved ones informed on their every move, it may not hurt to keep at least one person in the loop.

For Ms Syaza, keeping her mum updated on her whereabouts was important.

"I used the Life360 app for my mum to track my live location," she shared.

2. Don't meet men alone (and don't get drunk if you do)

Although people often travel to meet others from different backgrounds, Ms Mastari chooses not to deal with men at all.

"As Asian women, we can be so easily overpowered," she said.

She advises women who do meet men to not get pulled or pressured into bad situations.

"There are so many horror stories of women getting their drinks spiked so watch out for that as well," she added.

3. Walk with confidence

Most female travellers are cautious about not appearing too much like a tourist.

When Ms Mastari was in Spain, a woman drew a line on her sweater with chalk.

"I felt like I was being marked so I quickly Ubered out of the area," she said.

"Typically, I would familiarise myself with the area I'm staying in and memorise how to get back to my accommodation."

She added: "If I need directions, I would listen rather than take out my phone to scrutinise a map.

"Don't look lost and always check if anyone's following you."

4. Stay in a good neighbourhood

Research is paramount when planning a solo trip. It's useful to check out reviews on travel sites to find out from other visitors whether the area you intend to stay in is brightly lit and safe.

Even then, you may encounter some startling situations.

Ms Mastari shared that when she was staying in Paris, two men banged on her door and told her they were her neighbours.

"They asked if we could chat about the noise on the street even though the street was quiet," she recalled.

"I did not open the door and asked them to go away."

Ms Syaza advises travellers to invest in travel door locks.

"It's a form of added security and it gives you peace of mind while you rest at night," she said.

5. Limit the cash you have in hand

Anyone, not just female travellers, can fall victim to pickpockets while overseas.

Hence, it makes sense to travel with as little cash as possible.

Ms Syaza prefers to use multi-currency cards from companies such as Revolut, YouTrip and Wise.

"The exchange rates are very good too," she added.

6. Learn the language

You don't have to be fluent but learning a bit of the local language might help you in your travels.

For Ms Mastari, she used language app Duolingo to learn some basic Spanish for her trip to Spain.

"It helped to reduce my anxiety and things are easier when you can read signboards, understand how to buy your tickets and talk to drivers, for example," she said.

"People are also more friendly to you and willing to help."