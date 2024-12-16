Durian sale up in smoke after 10 boxes of Musang King 'disappear'

Durian Kaki at 11am on Dec 12 received an order for 10 boxes of Musang King.

The durian shop, which sells the fruit online and delivers orders to customers' doorsteps, packed the 10 boxes and arranged for delivery.

Durian Kaki owner Wong Chu Yi told Shin Min Daily News that the order cost about $400.

"The customer said he was a regular and even knew my company's previous business location. He sounded very friendly," said Mr Wong.

"At about 5.45 pm that day, the deliveryman took 10 boxes of Musang King durian worth about $400 and went to the address provided by the customer.

"But he saw that the HDB unit seemed to be uninhabited as there were many leaflets stuffed at the door."

Mr Wong instructed the deliveryman to wait a bit longer, so the deliveryman left the boxes at the doorstep and went downstairs to smoke.

Twelve minutes later, when the deliveryman returned to the unit, he saw that all the boxes of durian were gone.

"I contacted the customer afterwards but he kept making excuses, saying he could not talk as he was was busy or driving – before eventually blocking me," said Mr Wong.

"I thought he was a scammer, so I filed a police report."