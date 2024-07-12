Escaping the heat: A cool retreat in Genting Highlands

The Awana SkyWay cable car offers breathtaking views of the lush rainforest below.

AYU Awana's burgers are proof that sometimes simple is best. Bonus points for the sweet potato fries and poolside vibes.

From nature walks to arts and crafts, Resorts World Awana keeps younger guests entertained with a variety of family-friendly activities.

SkyWorlds Theme Park didn't disappoint, offering thrills for all ages - even adults who can't resist a ride on the rollercoasters.

There’s a certain charm to Genting Highlands that keeps Singaporeans coming back for more.

Maybe it’s the cool mountain air, the thrill of the casino or the endless entertainment options. Whatever it is, this Malaysian mountain resort continues to be a favourite weekend getaway for many.

I recently had the pleasure of spending a weekend at Resorts World Awana, nestled amid the 130-million-year-old rainforests on the Titiwangsa mountain range.

My journey began with a comfortable coach ride courtesy of WTS Travel. The spacious seats and smooth ride made the trip up the mountain a relaxing experience, setting the tone for a rejuvenating getaway.

I also didn’t have to worry that my coach would leave me stranded at the checkpoint, as many unfortunate Singaporean travellers have experienced in the past.

When I arrived at the hotel, my home for the weekend was a superior deluxe room, a cosy and well-appointed space ideal for couples. I had a bit of trouble connecting to the Wi-Fi and Resorts World Awana did not do room service, but the room nonetheless made for a comfortable and relaxing stay.

The hotel itself proves to be incredibly family-friendly, offering a range of activities designed to keep younger guests entertained. From nature trails to arts and crafts workshops, there's something to spark the imagination of every child.

But since I was spending the weekend with myself, I opted for a less activity-heavy itinerary.

Each morning began with a satisfying buffet breakfast at Jom Makan Awana, where I indulged in local favourites like Nasi Lemak Pandan and Rendang Tok. The live cooking stations added a touch of excitement, allowing me to watch the chefs in action while enjoying the aroma of freshly prepared dishes.

For dinner, I ventured to Awana Garden, a beautifully designed restaurant within Resort World Awana that specialises in steamboat.

As someone who doesn't frequent steamboat restaurants often, I found the experience to be particularly enjoyable, especially given the cool Genting weather, a stark contrast to hot and humid Singapore.

What sets Awana Garden apart is its commitment to sustainability through its farm-to-table concept. Many of the vegetables, including leafy greens and mushrooms, are sourced directly from the resort’s Atrium Greenhouse.

Their soup bases, like the hearty Awana Gear Box Special and the collagen-rich Collagen Essence, provided the perfect accompaniment to the fresh seafood and meat platters.

At the hotel, I also had the opportunity to dine at AYU Awana. The poolside ambiance was chic and inviting, with both indoor and outdoor seating options.

I highly recommend the Smashed Beef Burger, served with crispy sweet potato fries. It was the perfect lunch option, especially when paired with a refreshing Ayu Green cocktail – a delightful blend of lychee, orange, pineapple, and blue curacao syrup.

Of course, no trip to Genting is complete without a visit to the iconic theme park.

A quick and scenic ride on the Awana SkyWay cable car brought me to SkyWorlds Theme Park, where I spent an afternoon enjoying the rides and attractions.

From adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like the ESD Global Defender to enchanting family rides like Rio Carnaval Chaos, there was something for everyone to enjoy.

While I enjoyed many of the rides, my personal favourite was Independence Day: Defiance.

Don't let the term "motion ride" fool you; this 3D interactive experience, where visitors defend against an alien invasion, is anything but sedate.

Strapped into floating chairs suspended several feet in the air, I was thoroughly impressed by the ride's ability to deliver an immersive and thrilling adventure.

But if you’re thinking about experiencing one of the water-based rides, I’d advise bringing a change of clothes.

Unless you’re staying at one of the many hotels next to the theme park, you might end up having to take a Grab back down to Resorts World Awana to freshen up if you get soaked, like I did.

After my theme park escapade, I explored the retail haven of SkyAvenue, conveniently located right beside SkyWorlds. From high-end fashion boutiques to quirky souvenir shops, SkyAvenue offered a diverse range of shopping options to satisfy every taste and budget.

As I descended from the cool mountain air back into the humid embrace of Singapore, I couldn't shake the feeling that my Genting adventure had ended too soon. Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park remained unexplored, the lights of Arena of Stars beckoned with promises of captivating concerts, and the casino remained untested by my luck (or lack thereof).

Perhaps it was for the best that I didn't have time to get acquainted with those slot machines. Some temptations, after all, are best left unsampled.