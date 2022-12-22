 Singaporean warns of 'superhuman jam' at Genting Highlands theme park, Latest World News - The New Paper
Singaporean warns of 'superhuman jam' at Genting Highlands theme park

Dec 22, 2022 11:06 pm

Folks hoping to spend a family day at Genting Skyworlds Theme Park during this festive season should brace themselves for a “superhuman jam”.

TikTok user Bibipew documented the large crowds inside the amusement park in a 15-second video recently, warning: "If you are planning to [visit] Genting, please think twice.”

With visitors jam-packed, the park looked more like a concert venue, and Bibipew observed that “every ride had a super long queue". 

In fact, it was almost a two-hour wait for each ride. 

His experience was not a one-off. Another TikTok user, Fisholet, shared on Dec 13 her visit to the theme park, and it showcased a massive bottleneck of people choking up the park's exit.   

The theme park’s winter programme will run until New Year’s Day, with a variety of festive performances and activities lined up to entertain guests.

The Liberty Lane at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park will be transformed into a wonderland featuring a “White Christmas”, with artificial snowfall occurring every half-hour from 6.30pm to 11pm every day.

