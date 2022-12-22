Singaporean warns of 'superhuman jam' at Genting Highlands theme park
Folks hoping to spend a family day at Genting Skyworlds Theme Park during this festive season should brace themselves for a “superhuman jam”.
TikTok user Bibipew documented the large crowds inside the amusement park in a 15-second video recently, warning: "If you are planning to [visit] Genting, please think twice.”
With visitors jam-packed, the park looked more like a concert venue, and Bibipew observed that “every ride had a super long queue".
In fact, it was almost a two-hour wait for each ride.
@bibipew SUPER HUMAN JAM AT SKYWORLDS RESORT WORLD GENTING 云顶户外主题乐园 云顶高原 🇲🇾🎢🎡🎠🎪🏰 #云顶天城世界主题乐园 #云顶户外主题乐园 #云顶天城世界主题乐园门票 # #firstworldhotel #第一世界酒店 #indoorthemepark #arcade #旅行 #云顶赌场 #云顶 #云顶世界 #firstworldhotel #云顶高原 #skyworlds #gentingskyworlds #gentingskyway #cablecar #sg #travel #fypsg #my #gentingthemepark #gentingskyworlds #gentingoutdoorthemepark #gentinghighlands #genting #skycasino ♬ original sound - ⭐️Bibipew⭐️🐧👍👍👍
His experience was not a one-off. Another TikTok user, Fisholet, shared on Dec 13 her visit to the theme park, and it showcased a massive bottleneck of people choking up the park's exit.
@fisholet Genting winter wonderland 🫣 #genting #winterwonderland #gentinghighlandsthemepark #halal #muslimfriendly #hhwt #crowd #snow #free #gentingskytropolis #gentingoutdoorthemepark #gentingwinterwonderland ♬ BIZCOCHITO - ROSALÍA
The theme park’s winter programme will run until New Year’s Day, with a variety of festive performances and activities lined up to entertain guests.
The Liberty Lane at Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park will be transformed into a wonderland featuring a “White Christmas”, with artificial snowfall occurring every half-hour from 6.30pm to 11pm every day.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now