Explore China with Jack Neo and Terence Cao

Director Jack Neo and actor Terence Cao will be leading tours to China with Webuy Travel.

Singaporean filmmaker Jack Neo and actor Terence Cao, known for their collaborations in films like I Not Stupid, are venturing beyond the silver screen.

The duo are leading exclusive tours to China, promising a cultural experience sprinkled with entertainment and fun.

Both Neo, 64, and Cao, 56, have travelled extensively, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and breathtaking landscapes. Most recently, they’ve found themselves captivated by China, particularly Guangzhou and Chongqing.

Imagining a trip to China with this duo is an exciting prospect – Neo and Cao promise a whirlwind of laughter, cultural immersion and unforgettable moments.

Guangzhou and Chongqing offer rich history and culture, distinct from each other and sure to entice any curious traveller.

Guangzhou, a bustling southern metropolis, boasts a vibrant Cantonese heritage evident in its architectural marvels, delectable cuisine, and lively teahouses.

Meanwhile, Chongqing, nestled amid the dramatic landscapes of Sichuan Province, offers a taste of fiery Sichuan hotpot, and a unique mountain city atmosphere.

The director will take a group on tour to Guangzhou and Chongqing with Webuy Travel. Titled a Tale of Two Cities, travellers can look forward to a seven-day, six-night adventure, starting from $1,999 per person.

@tnpdigital Still mulling over where to go for your year-end vacay? Get tips from @jackneo60 and @terencecao! Or, you can hit the Webuy Travel Roadshow happening now at Tiong Bahru Plaza! Until July 28! @WeBuy Singapore ♬ original sound - TNP

One of the tour's highlights is dining at Bing Sheng Pin Wei in Guangzhou which was awarded five diamonds by the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide, China's equivalent to the Michelin Guide. It is also a Michelin-selected restaurant.

"It's something you cannot experience in Singapore," Neo said. "If you want unforgettable food, you must follow me to Guangzhou!"

Cao will be headlining a Webuy Travel tour to Chongqing with fellow actor Collin Chee, starting from $1,899 per person.

"I'll be taking you to the origins of hotpot," he said

Both tours set off in November so that travellers can experience beautiful cool weather.

Those who join the tours can look forward to non-stop entertainment and even a gala night featuring performances by celebrities.

"My philosophy is to work hard and play hard," Neo said.

Cao chimed in and said the most important part of travelling is the company.

Whether you're an avid fan of their films or simply a curious traveller, the prospect of experiencing China with Neo and Cao is an invitation to step outside your comfort zone and embark on a journey of discovery, laughter, and cultural exploration.

WEBUY TRAVEL ROADSHOW

Where: Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road.

When: Until July 28, 11am to 9pm.

Website: http://www.webuysg.com/travel