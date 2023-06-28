Passengers on MAS flights no longer required to turn off devices starting July 1

Passengers can stay connected on their personal or portable electronic devices throughout the journey on air by enabling flight mode.

PETALING JAYA - Passengers onboard Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) airlines will no longer be required to turn off their electronic devices starting July 1 due to a new feature called Gate-to-Gate connectivity.

In a statement on Tuesday, MAG said the airline has been given regulatory approval by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to enable Gate-to-Gate connectivity for passengers on its airlines namely Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings.

It said that passengers can stay connected on their personal or portable electronic devices (PEDs) such as mobile phones and tablets throughout the journey by enabling flight mode.

“Passengers will no longer be required to switch off their PEDs during take-off and landing, as was previously required due to regulatory and aircraft requirements. PEDs include mobile phones, tablets, and other small hand-held devices that are stowable in the passenger’s seat pocket,” MAG said in the statement.

All business suite, business class and Enrich platinum members will receive complimentary Wi-Fi on Malaysia Airlines from July 1 until Dec 31. The offer will be available on 20 aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi.

However, users will be limited to a 100MB data cap per sector and 512kbps speed. Other passengers can purchase a MHConnect data plan for Wi-Fi connectivity on air with the website listing prices as starting from US$2 (S$2.70) for 10MB data.

Mr Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, chief executive officer of airlines from MAG, said efforts are underway to extend in-flight connectivity to more customers.

“As part of our connectivity strategy, we will be actively expanding the number of our aircraft equipped with Wi-Fi to provide an improved in-flight experience to our valued customers,” he said, adding that the company will also be investing in innovative technologies and services. - THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK