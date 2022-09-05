Travel firms see surge in inquiries for Japan after restrictions are eased

Foreigners will be allowed to visit Japan via package tours, without a chaperone, from Sept 7, 2022.

Travel agencies here are seeing up to a 50 per cent surge in customer inquiries after Japan eased restrictions for tourists, with higher demand for vacations there expected in coming months.

This comes after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Wednesday that foreigners would be allowed to visit via package tours, without a chaperone, from Sept 7.

The news has sparked an increase of about 50 per cent in inquiries, said EU Holidays director Wong Yew Hoong. The figure is about 10 per cent to 15 per cent at Hong Thai Travel, which has more than 25 confirmed tour groups till the Chinese New Year period in January next year.

The first group will depart at end September, said senior marketing manager Stella Chow.

Chan Brothers Travel senior marketing communications manager Jeremiah Wong said, to date, it has formed more than 100 tour groups to Japan till the end of this year.

"Depending on the official protocol updates, we expect demand... to rise, especially appealing to travellers who wish to travel more freely in Japan but were hesitant to make concrete plans earlier due to prevailing rules," he added.

He noted that package tours will still be in high demand, especially among families, seniors and those who prefer a fuss-free holiday planning process.

As part of the rule relaxations announced on Wednesday, pre-departure polymerase chain reaction tests will not be required for those who have received three doses of the approved vaccines. Japan does not recognise Chinese-made vaccines.

The daily cap for all arrivals - including Japanese nationals, foreign residents and those entering on business and tourist visas - will go up to 50,000, from the current 20,000.

From Sept 7, all tourists will still need to apply for a visa through authorised travel agents by signing up for what Japan describes as a "non-guided package tour".

While it is unclear what the term means, the Japanese authorities have said free-and-easy travel is not allowed at this point.

Since Japan reopened for tourism in June, it has granted entry to tourists only via package tours with chaperones, which means a local guide ensures that the visitors follow a strict itinerary.

Finance manager Maggie Lim is among those considering going to Japan amid the rollback of rules. The 42-year-old was earlier put off by the need to be chaperoned during her holiday.

Account executive Violet Tan is looking at planning a trip with her friends or partner, even if she has to apply for a visa.

The 23-year-old said: "It will definitely be more troublesome due to the additional paperwork, but I am okay with it. I take comfort that we are able to travel now, compared with the situation over the past few years."

In June and July, the country welcomed 8,155 tourists, said the Immigration Services Agency of Japan. Japan Tourism Agency figures as at last Friday showed that 12,112 tourist visas had been granted for September and another 8,710 for October onwards.