Driver, 72, assisting in investigations after West Coast Highway crash

A 24-year-old female motorcyclist was taken conscious to National University Hospital.

SINGAPORE – A 72-year-old female driver is assisting police investigations after her car collided with a motorcycle on the West Coast Highway on Nov 15.

A video posted by Singapore Roads Accident.com on Facebook shows several passers-by surrounding the motorcyclist who was lying on the road.

The video also pans to a motorcycle that appears to have collided with the left side of a black Mercedes.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident along West Coast Highway towards Keppel Road at 7.05pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to Traffic Police data, motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable groups of road users.

In the first half of 2024, motorcyclists and pillion riders were involved in more than half, or 54.5 per cent, of all traffic accidents. They made up 61.6 per cent of traffic deaths.