Webuy Travel makes dream vacations affordable

Home-grown travel company Webuy Travel is changing the way Singaporeans travel.

While group tours are not a new concept, the ones it offers are setting a new trend in the travel space.

Its co-founder Jesper Low, 34, told TNP the company was established in 2019 with two other co-founders Vincent Xue, 42, and Michelle Tan, 30.

It started with group buys for essential items like groceries and began offering group buy travel packages in Singapore when the borders gradually reopened at the end of 2021.

Webuy Travel currently offers affordable tour packages to multiple countries from Tokyo to Finland.

Travel enthusiasts can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal for an 11-day, eight-night rendezvous to Italy, Switzerland and France, starting from $3,999. That works out to about $2,000 per person for flights, hotel accommodation, sightseeing and meals.

"After the pandemic, we found that people are more into private tours," Mr Low said, adding that more customers are asking for customised tours and packages that are less 'hectic' than traditional ones.

Webuy Singapore has now grown into the country's largest group buy platform with more than 4,000 group buy leaders and 500,000 families from Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

With competitively priced travel deals starting from $699, and tour collaborations with celebrities like Jack Neo and Terence Cao, it is easy to understand how popular Webuy Travel has become among travellers.

Webuy Travel's Gina Lim and Jesper Low. TNP PHOTO

Webuy Travel's content and digital marketing manager, Gina Lim, 26, said that if there is one travel destination everyone should visit at least once in their lives, it's Finland and Norway.

"We have a Finland and Norway package and this year and next year is the best time to visit as they have the most activities.

"If you are lucky, you will be able to view the aurora borealis which is very beautiful and a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Webuy Travel's Finland Norway Aurora Paradise package starts from $3,899.

Don't miss out on more incredible deals at the Webuy Travel Roadshow. Enjoy up to $500 off travel packages and freebies like insurance and SIM cards.

WeBuy Travel Roadshow

Where: Tiong Bahru Plaza, 302 Tiong Bahru Road.

When: July 22 to 28, 11am to 9pm.

Website: http://www.webuysg.com/travel