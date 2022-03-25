Enjoy casual French fare at Les Bouchons Rochester

Les Bouchons has opened a new outlet at Rochester Commons and the Grilled Sirloin Wagyu ($78) is a must-try.

Les Bouchons is known for its brand of casual French food. The key to their success is the hearty portions and friendly prices.

Their third, and latest, outlet in Rochester Commons retains those signature touchpoints but with an elevated experience.

It is located in a two-storey bungalow surrounded by lush greenery and flowers. To walk into the restaurant, you go through a pretty tunnel of twinkly lights and flowers, making it the highlight of many social media posts.

Aesthetics aside, the real draw is the food. The menu has some new items that I enjoyed.

The one dish that I absolutely love is the Poulet aux 40 Gousses d'Ail ($32). It means roasted chicken with 40 garlic. I didn’t count how many cloves of garlic were inside the chicken but it was a robust pot of tastiness. The chicken is tender and absorbs all the flavours. This is a dish that I would gladly eat again.

Poulet aux 40 Gousses d'Ail PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

The starters menu also has some winners.

The French Heirloom Beetroot Salad ($17) is a simple dish but what an effective one. The subtle sweetness from the jewel-coloured beetroot and the crunch is a lovely combination.

French Heirloom Beetroot Salad PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

Foie-gras Terrine served with Onion Chutney and Toast ($26) has elements you mix and eat up in one bite. But each element worked on its own too. If you’re a foie gras fan, you can add pan-seared foie gras (60g at $12) to the dish.

Terrine de Foie Gras "Maison" PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

The meats are a must consideration for fans.

I like the I like the Extra Tender Angus Beef Fillet ($50). It looked a bit dry at first, but once you start chewing, juices appear.

Extra Tender Angus Beef Fillet PHOTO: YEOH WEE TECK

The Grilled Sirloin Wagyu ($78) would probably be the easier choice for most diners. The meat to fat ratio is great. You get the flavours of the beef with that hint of buttery smoothness from the fat.

The meats come with free-flow twice-cooked fries, and as much as I was avoiding extra carbs, I was wolfing them down. I suggest you let the meat juices flow right into the fries and use that to sop up everything. It will be a glorious, delicious mess.

If you’re into wine, Les Bouchons offers, literally, a wall of choices.

About 80 per cent of its collection is French, and quite a few are exclusive to the restaurant group.

One wine to try is the exclusive Jean Vesselle Grand Cru Blanc de Blancs de Bouzy Brut Nature 2013 ($188) or the Couvent des Jacobins Le Menut des Jacobins Saint Émilion 2013 (launch price $108, usually $138).

My dinner was wine-less, and it was so enjoyable. Imagine how much fun it would be with a glass.

Les Bouchons Rochester

10 Rochester Park, Rochester Commons

Reservations: www.lesbouchons.sg or call 6904 8972

Closed on Monday