Treat yourself with promotions for Deepavali and more

Deepavali is upon us, and with it, a couple of amazing promotions.

Tandoor (Basement 1, Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre) is a much respected institution when it comes to Indian cuisine, so their Deepavali promotion will be one to look out for.

Expect a live dosa station, and both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. I would make a beeline for Khusk Tandoori Raan (leg of lamb), Awadhi Murgh (Awadhi style chicken), and chicken briyani.

The Diwali Delights buffet runs on Nov 11 and 12, and is priced at $108. To make it more special, Tandoor offers a 1-for-1 special offer. For reservations, send an e-mail to tandoor.hisinorchard@ihg.com or visit https://www.tablecheck.com/shops/sinpv-tandoor/reserve.

Mithai Sweet Box. PHOTO: INTERCONTINENTAL SINGAPORE

InterContinental Singapore is offering an exclusive Mithai Sweet Box in celebration of the festival, now available till Nov 12 via intercontinentalshoppe.sg.

This specially curated box ($78) contains 15 pieces. Flavours include Soan Papadi, Anjal King (dry figs and roasted mixed nuts), Fancy Peda (reduced milk), Chocolate Burfi, and Coconut Candy.

For more information and to place orders, sned an e-mail to sinhb-festive@ihg.com or call 6825-1008.

Beyond the Festival of Lights, there are new promotions too.

Bburinkle Chicken. PHOTO: BHC CHICKEN

Korean fried chicken joint BHC Chicken opened its second outlet at #B1-36 Kinex (Paya Lebar) with outlet-exclusive lunch sets. These are available daily from 11am to 3pm.

There are three sets: The Retro Rice Set ($17.50) with 300g of boneless Retro chicken served with white rice, and a sweet and sour sauce.

The Macho King Kimchi Fried Rice Set ($19.50) features boneless Macho King (with aged soya sauce), served with Kimchi Fried Rice and a fried egg.

For those who prefer chicken and fries, the Happy Bburing Snack Combo ($26.90) comes with boneless Bburinkle Chicken served with Bburing sauce, Bburing Fries and a choice of beverage. Bburing is a cheese and vegetable flavoured seasoning.

The usual menu is available too.

Hong Kong-style wanton noodles, available exclusively at Swee Choon Changi Airport. PHOTO: SWEE CHOON TIM SUM

You can get dim sum 24 hours a day at Swee Choon’s new Changi Airport outlet in Terminal 2.

Besides the usual menu, there are outlet-exclusive items too, such as the Hong Kong-style wanton noodles, and fried dough rice rolls.

Mum’s Luncheon Meat Sandwich. PHOTO: TOAST BOX COFFEE HOUSE

Everyone is talking about Toast Box Coffee House at 58 Seng Poh Road.

Here, you’ll get a menu of Nanyang specialities and British-influenced cuisine such as Old School Hainanese Pork Chop, claypot Hokkien prawn mee and claypot laksa.

Toast Box Coffee House’s range of French toasts are also popular, as are the sandwiches with fillings such as egg or luncheon meat.

And till Dec 31, DBS and POSB cardholders enjoy $2 off their purchases when you spend at least $10. Just pay with your DBS debit or credit card. This is limited to 500 redemptions per week.

F&N Magnolia Hello Kitty Ice Cream Stick. PHOTO: F&N FOODS

This is one for all the Kittyholics – the limited-edition F&N Magnolia Hello Kitty Ice Cream Stick ($3.50).

It has a vanilla ice cream base, with ripples of zesty raspberries. The coating is a Hello Kitty silhouette made of chocolate in a vibrant pink hue.

But for fans, it is the merch that matters. Just buy two F&N Magnolia Hello Kitty Ice Cream Stick multipacks ($12.50 each) and you’ll get a Hello Kitty lunch bag. This is available at selected stores, while stocks last.

For more information, visit www.magnolia.com.sg.