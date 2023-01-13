Weets Eats: Check out the best offerings this CNY

Now that the Year of the Rabbit is within reach, it’s time to take stock of the best offerings this season.

Here are eight of my favourites.

Royal Seafood Pot

Hovering on the top of my CNY list is Red House Seafood’s Royal Seafood Pot ($298) for six persons.

It is available for dine-in or takeaway from Jan 9 to Feb 5.

The pot contains ingredients such as fish maw, scallops, crab, lobster, tiger prawns, fish puff, clams, and threadfin fish stuffed with minced pork. The broth is made of lala clams, fish bones, and pork ribs.

If you order this, you'll also get a complimentary Lotus Leaf Rice.

You can head to Red House Seafood’s Grand Copthorne and The Esplanade outlets to order, or visit redhouseseafood.com.

Double-boiled Abalone Soup

One of the most memorable dishes of the year is Ming Jiang's Double-boiled Abalone Soup with Handmade Dace Fish Balls and Matsutake Mushrooms in Claypot ($321.85 for six).

Double-boiled Abalone Soup with Handmade Dace Fish Balls and Matsutake Mushrooms in Claypot. PHOTO: GOODWOOD PARK HOTEL

This is luxe yet comforting soup has the essential CNY ingredients and more.

There are whole abalones, fried eel fish maw, deep-fried dace fish balls with fa cai, conch meat, matsutake mushrooms and radish, boiled in a broth made with chicken and dried sole fish.

It’s available for takeaway from The Deli, Min Jiang (Goodwood Park Hotel) as well as Min Jiang at Dempsey (Dempsey Road). You can also order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me for delivery or self-collection.

Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot

Available only till Feb 15, Yun Nans' Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot (from $328) is a site to behold.

It is served in a traditional charcoal hotpot container, and within, a golden broth base made out of Jinhua ham, old hen, chicken feet, pork bones, lean pork, pork trotters, dried scallops and carrots.

Prosperity Treasure Hot Pot PHOTO: YUN NANS

Ingredients include roast pork belly, bamboo pith, sea cucumber, abalone, scallops, prawns, mushrooms, fish maw, cordyceps flowers, yam and Chinese cabbage.

You can also get it as part of a set meal, or as a Special Take-home Festive Set ($348) that includes the hotpot, Prosperity Abalone Yu Sheng, steamed glutinous rice, and crispy roast chicken.

Ordern from any Yun Nans outlet, or visit yunnanscny.oddle.me.

Black Truffle Nori Pen Cai

I had an amazing bowl of pencai at the most unexpected place.

Jidai at Circular Road usually serves modern French-Japanese fare, but for Chinese New Year, chef/owner Darwin Wong has a special three-course menu ($238).

Black Truffle Nori Pen Cai PHOTO: JIDAI RESTAURANT

For me, the star is the Black Truffle Nori Pen Cai.

It is as savory and umami as expected, with a host of ingredients such as abalone, fish maw and Chinese mushroom.

But it is that stock that wins, especially when black truffle and nori are added to it.

Let’s all petition to make this a permanent addition to the menu.

To order the set, visit jidairestaurant.com.

CNY cookies

There is really no need to talk about Crystal Jade’s CNY offerings.

It is dependable and reasonably priced, and it will not matter if you are eating it at home or in any of the restaurants because it will at least be above average.

Assorted CNY cookies PHOTO: CRYSTAL JADE

But the CNY snacks that Crystal Jade sells deserve some mention too.

This year, there are Joyous Red Bean Soy Milk Pudding($28.80), Ah Ma Almond Cookies ($22.80) and Golden Pineapple Cookies ($26.80), the latter two are made with less sugar so that is good for most people.

Head to estore.crystaljade.com to see what’s available. These are available till Feb 5.

Cookies Quartet

Fans of Hong Kong label Cookies Quartet can get their fix via online retailer Home Kong Mart.

The signature palmiers are popular because it is light in texture but not chalky nor overly buttery, but with some crunch.

Cookies Quartet PHOTO: @homekongmart

You can find other Hong Kong brands on the site too.

Head to its Instagram page to order, or visit their pop-up at CapitaSpring on Jan 17 and 18.

Hong Kong Style Minced Shrimp Wonton

Those planning to spend most of CNY at home, please stock up your fridge. You cannot survive on pineapple tarts and bak kwa alone.

I always make sure I get some items from CP stocked in my freezer.

Hong Kong Style Minced Shrimp Wonton PHOTO: CP FOODS

The wonton is a good bet for a quick meal.

Try the Hong Kong Style Minced Shrimp Wonton with soup powder.

CP is offering a discount till Feb 5 too. Just check with your favourite supermarket or retailer what they’re offering.

21 on Rajah buffet

Chinese New Year is a time to unite with friends and family, and if you are looking for a Halal-certified restaurant to meet in, try 21 On Rajah at Days Hotel by Wyndham Singapore at Zhongshan Park.

From now till Feb 5, the restaurant is offering a CNY spread with items such as a Yusheng Prosperity Toss, Chicken Bak Kwa, Deep-fried Money Bag with Sweet Chilli Sauce, and Braised Chap Chai with Black Moss and Abalone.

Buffet spread at 21 On Rajah PHOTO: DAYS HOTEL BY WYNDHAM SINGAPORE AT ZHONGSHAN PARK

There are other classics too, such as slow-roasted US Prime Ribeye in Mixed Spice Marinade, Whole Baked Salmon with Soy Ginger Glaze Sauce, and Slipper Lobster in Chilli Crab Sauce with Deep-fried Mantou.

The CNY buffets are from $46 for lunch, and from $68 for brunch and dinner.

Visit 21onrajah.com for more information.