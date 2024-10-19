Worker dies from head injuries in accident at Tuas site

The accident took place at 3.05am on Oct 18 at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant worksite.

A 46-year-old Chinese worker died in hospital from serious head injuries after he was hit by a falling steel bar at a Tuas construction site.

The accident took place at 3.05am on Oct 18 at the Tuas Water Reclamation Plant worksite, said the national water agency PUB, in response to queries.

His death is the second reported workplace fatality in a week.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for negligence causing death, said the police.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were informed about the incident at 3.15am.

PUB said the heavy steel bar, usually used to fortify concrete, got dislodged and fell from a height.

“He (the worker) was conveyed unconscious to the National University Hospital’s intensive care unit, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 10.20am today,” it added.

The victim worked for DKS Builders, and the occupier of the site is Sinohydro Corp, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), in response to queries.

An MOM spokesman said: “As a general safety measure, areas where there is risk of falling objects must be demarcated to prevent any unauthorised entry.”

PUB said a safety timeout has been imposed on the worksite, during which safety procedures involving steel bars will be reviewed.

The agency is also in touch with the contractors to offer help to the family of the dead man, it said.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities on investigations and seek the public’s understanding that we are unable to provide further information at this juncture,” PUB added.

There was an uptick in workplace deaths in the first half of 2024, despite a dip in the numbers of injuries, compared with the same period in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, 19 workers died on the job, up from the 14 deaths in 2023, MOM said on Oct 9.

There were five deaths in the construction sector.

Incidents involving vehicles and falls from height were the leading causes of death, making up more than half or 11 of the 19 fatalities, MOM added.

The last reported workplace death was on Oct 11, when a worker died after getting hit by a pre-cast concrete slab – used to construct drain channels – that was being lifted by an excavator.