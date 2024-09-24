1 dead, 150 residents evacuated in Choa Chu Kang flat

One person was found inside one of the bedrooms and carried out of the unit by firefighters during the operation.

One person died following a fire that broke out in a Choa Chu Kang Housing Board flat in the wee hours of Sept 24.

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station and Woodlands Fire Station were alerted to a fire at 692A, Choa Chu Kang Crescent at about 6am.

“The fire involved the living room and a bedroom of a unit on the ninth floor. Firefighters had to conduct forcible entry to gain access into the unit.

“The fire was extinguished with a water jet and two Compressed Air Foam backpacks. As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage,” said SCDF.

One person was found inside one of the bedrooms and carried out of the unit by firefighters during the operation.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said SCDF, adding that there was no one else inside the affected unit.

About 150 residents were evacuated from the block by police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.