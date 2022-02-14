 1 rescued, 1 missing in suspected drowning off Kusu Island, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

1 rescued, 1 missing in suspected drowning off Kusu Island

1 rescued, 1 missing in suspected drowning off Kusu Island
The Singapore Marine Guide cautioned boaters to avoid the waters between Kusu and Lazarus islands.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Linette Lai, Health Correspondent
Feb 14, 2022 10:25 am

The police are investigating a suspected drowning incident near Kusu Island involving two men, one of whom is still missing.

In a statement late on Sunday night (Feb 13), the police said they were alerted to the incident at 2.37pm on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was rescued and taken to hospital, while rescue efforts are ongoing to locate the other man, aged 24, the police said.

The Singapore Marine Guide - an online directory for the boating community - put up a notice on its Facebook page on Sunday afternoon, cautioning boaters to avoid the waters between Kusu and Lazarus islands.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were conducting an operation there, it said.

The Straits Times has contacted the MPA and SCDF for more information.

The team opened up the sheet and plastic and found a wax doll shaped like a woman.
World

'Body' wrapped in plastic found in Malaysia

Related Stories

9 F&B outlets have licences revoked for breaching Covid-19 rules

157 suspected scammers and money mules linked to nearly 500 cases under probe

Man almost hits police officer with his car after he was stopped for cheating case

 

Notice to Boaters: MPA and SCDF are conducting an operation between Lazarus and Kusu Islnds. Best to avoid that area until further notice.

Posted by Singapore Marine Guide on Saturday, February 12, 2022
More On This Topic
Woman dies in suspected drowning at Keppel Club swimming pool
21-year-old man drowns after swimming with friends in Serangoon Canal

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

policeACCIDENTSdrowning