1 tonne of illegally imported produce from Malaysia seized

About one tonne of illegally imported produce, including fruits and vegetables like tomatoes, spring onions, lemons and cauliflower from Malaysia got seized at Woodlands Checkpoint earlier this week.

The produce included both fresh and processed food, and was undeclared or under-declared.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority officers had noticed discrepancies between the weight of goods reported and transported in two trucks. Both importers were referred to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The two agencies were carrying out a two-day operation from Nov 6 to Nov 7, which involved inspecting delivery trucks that usually transport produce for distribution to retailers and customers.

Further investigations are ongoing, said the SFA and ICA in a joint statement on Nov 9.

Illegally imported produce can come from unknown sources and pose a food safety risk, said the statement.

Offenders who illegally import fresh produce can be fined up to $10,000, face a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Those found guilty of illegally importing processed produce can be fined up to $1,000.