100 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital, after PMA catches fire

About 100 people were evacuated at around 2am on Monday after a fire broke out in a flat at Block 806 Woodlands Street 81.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said preliminary investigations revealed the fire was of electrical origin. It is believed to have resulted from a personal mobility aid in the unit’s living room.

This comes 11 days after the death of Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go, on Dec 8, who fell unconscious while battling a fire in a two-room flat in Henderson Road.

He died on the same day.

The fire was likely of electrical origin.

On Monday, SCDF said it was alerted to the Woodlands fire at 2am.

SCDF said: “The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the fifth floor. SCDF extinguished the fire using two hosereels.”

Warning the public about fires of electrical origin, SCDF said they should not charge batteries for an extended period of time or overnight.

SCDF added: “Do not purchase or use non-original batteries.”

In 2021, the top three sources of fires were unattended cooking, followed by electrical fires and fires involving household contents such as furniture.

That year, there were 32 fires involving personal mobility devices and 23 involving electric bicycles.