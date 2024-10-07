 100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire

100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire
Firefighters at the scene of the blaze at Park Green condominium in Rivervale Link on Oct 6 used two water jets to extinguish the flames.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire
No one was inside the unit at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire
The fourth-level unit’s living room and kitchen area were set alight, according to SCDF.PHOTOS: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Ang Qing for The Straits Times
Oct 07, 2024 06:58 am

A fire in a condominium unit in Buangkok led to about 100 people evacuating their homes on the night of Oct 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Park Green condominium in Rivervale Link at about 8.35pm.

The fourth-level unit’s living room and kitchen area were on fire, according to SCDF.

Firefighters used two water jets to extinguish the flames, it said.

No one was inside the unit at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage.

The fire involved construction materials in a storage room on the ground floor.
Singapore

50 residents evacuated in fire at Redhill HDB block

Related Stories

1 dead, 150 residents evacuated in Choa Chu Kang flat

'My mother has been unstable since the fire and can’t sleep'

About 100 people evacuated after fire breaks out in Yishun

In a video posted by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the affected unit.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

FIRESSCDFCONDOMINIUMS