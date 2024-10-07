100 people evacuated in Buangkok condominium fire

The fourth-level unit’s living room and kitchen area were set alight, according to SCDF.

A fire in a condominium unit in Buangkok led to about 100 people evacuating their homes on the night of Oct 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at Park Green condominium in Rivervale Link at about 8.35pm.

The fourth-level unit’s living room and kitchen area were on fire, according to SCDF.

Firefighters used two water jets to extinguish the flames, it said.

No one was inside the unit at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit sustained heat and smoke damage.

In a video posted by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from the affected unit.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.