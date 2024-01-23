 13 evacuated after fish farm off Pulau Tekong catches fire, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

13 evacuated after fish farm off Pulau Tekong catches fire

13 evacuated after fish farm off Pulau Tekong catches fire
The fire involved a generator at the fish farm.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Elaine Lee
Jan 23, 2024 04:44 pm

Thirteen people were evacuated after an offshore fish farm near Pulau Tekong caught fire on the evening of Jan 21.

The fire, which involved a generator at the fish farm, happened at about 11.50pm, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF used a water monitor from a Rapid Response Fire Vessel to extinguish the fire.

The 13 people on the fish farm were evacuated by the Police Coast Guard before SCDF arrived.

There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Singapore

Man arrested for suspected money laundering

Related Stories

2 men arrested over $445,000 kidnap scam

Naked man allegedly armed with knife arrested in Hougang

Son writes song for mum, dies in accident before she can listen to it

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

SingaporeFIRESSCDF