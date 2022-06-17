146 people arrested in islandwide drug bust, CNB reiterates strong stand against cannabis

Rolling papers, believed to have been used to roll cannabis joints, seized from a 38-year-old Singaporean man.

Two rolled-up joints containing cannabis (in brown) seized from a unit in the vicinity of Simei Street 3 in a CNB operation.

A block of cannabis seized from a unit in the vicinity of Simei Street 3 in a CNB operation conducted on June 9, 2022.

A total of 146 suspects have been arrested for drug offences following a two-week operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The drugs with an estimated street value of about $55,000 were seized, a CNB statement said on Friday (June 17).

The islandwide operation took place from June 6 to Friday, and drugs were seized from areas including Jurong, Marine Parade, Sengkang and Yishun.

CNB said that illicit drugs, including cannabis, are harmful, addictive and can destroy lives, families and communities.

It reminded that public that cannabis is a Class A controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act (MDA).

CNB officers raided a unit near Tampines Street 12 on the morning of June 8 and arrested a man, 32, for suspected drug offences.

About 18g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

In a follow-up operation conducted the next day, officers raided another flat near Simei Street 3 and arrested a 38-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking offences.

About 43g of cannabis and drug paraphernalia were seized from the unit.

Investigations into all the suspects are ongoing.

Among the drugs seized during the operation include heroin, Ice, cannabis, Ecstasy tablets among others.

The consumption, possession, trafficking, import or export of any controlled drugs, including cannabis and cannabis products, is an offence under the MDA.