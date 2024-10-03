16 bikers nabbed for riding without licence or insurance

Those found guilty of driving without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Sixteen motorcyclists were arrested for driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without insurance coverage, police said in a statement on Oct 3.

The arrested people, aged between 21 and 62, were rounded up during a Traffic Police operation against errant motorcyclists at Tuas Checkpoint on Sept 26. They were part of some 350 motorcyclists who were stopped for checks.

Those found guilty of driving without a valid licence can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

Repeat offenders risk a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to six years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

For using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage, the motorist can be fined up to $1,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

All motorists entering Singapore, including those driving and riding foreign-registered vehicles, must comply with Singapore’s traffic laws, the police said.

“All motorcyclists should ride responsibly by abiding by the traffic laws and practise safe riding habits as motorcyclists and pillion riders can be vulnerable on the roads,” they added.

The Traffic Police also urged all road users to play their part by practising good road sense and looking out for one another.