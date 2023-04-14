161 suspected drug offenders nabbed in CNB raids; $234k worth of drugs seized

Controlled drugs, including heroin and "Ice", and various drug paraphernalia were seized in an operation on Tuesday.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested 161 suspected drug offenders in an islandwide operation from Monday to Friday, and seized drugs with a total estimated street value of about $234,000.

According to CNB’s statement on Friday, these drugs included 2,876g of heroin, 209g of “Ice”, 23g of cannabis, 1g of ketamine, five Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and a bottle of methadone.

The areas covered in the anti-drug operation included Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Geylang and Toa Payoh.

In one instance, a 59-year-old man was arrested near Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on Tuesday. CNB officers recovered about 489g of heroin from him, and seized 2,067g of heroin, 140g of “Ice”, a bottle of methadone and drug utensils after forcing their way into his hideout.

In another instance, two men, aged 32 and 36, were arrested in a hotel room near Geylang Road on Monday. About 226g of heroin, 18g of “Ice”, three Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and drug utensils were seized in the room.

Superintendent Qamarul Zaman Hussin, deputy commanding officer of CNB Enforcement ‘L’ Division, said: “Drug abuse is a serious threat to our society and if left unchecked, can bring about dire consequences (affecting) the safety and well-being of our people.

“Our officers will not let up our enforcement efforts against drug traffickers and abusers, so that our families and children can live in a safe and drug-free environment.”

If found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), the offender may face mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into arrested suspects are ongoing.