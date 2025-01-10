 Man arrested for drug, drink driving offences after fleeing crash , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man arrested for drug, drink driving offences after fleeing crash

An e-vaporiser and substances believed to be controlled drugs were found in the damaged car driven by a 38-year-old man.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Elaine Lee for The Straits Times
Jan 10, 2025 07:58 am

A man was arrested for suspected drink driving and drug-related offences after an accident in Punggol in the early hours of Jan 9.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car along Punggol Way at 6.15am, and the driver left the scene before they arrived.

“An e-vaporiser and substances believed to be controlled drugs were found in the car,” the police added.

A 38-year-old man was later identified as the driver and was arrested for suspected drink driving and suspected drug-related offences.

In a photo published by Lianhe Zaobao, the car is seen with a severely damaged bonnet. The right front tyre of the vehicle is dislodged.

The suspected drug offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, and the vape offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

