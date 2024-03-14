18 bus services affected by road closures on March 16, 17

The road closures are due to three separate events happening on this weekend.

Eighteen bus services will be affected by road closures due to three separate events happening on the weekend of March 16 and 17.

Road closures in place for Car-Free Sunday 2024 will cause bus services 10, 57, 100, 130, 131, 133, 186, 195, 196, 400, 961, 961M and 970 to skip bus stops in the civic district and parts of the central business district area.

This will be in effect from the start of bus operations on March 16 to 11.59pm on March 17.

On March 16, buses 52 and 105 will also be affected by the temporary closure of a section of Jurong East Central Road for construction of the upcoming Jurong Region Line.

Starting from 12.30am till the end of the day’s bus operations, these buses will skip Jurong East Central Road’s Block 207 bus stop.

Bus services 10, 14, 16, 70M and 196 will skip the bus stops at National Stadium and Nicoll Highway Station because of road closures for the MetaSprint Series Duathlon 2024.

These disruptions kick in at the start of bus operations on March 17 and end at 9.30am that morning.

More details on the affected bus services and timings can be found on the SBS Transit and SMRT website.