2 Japanese sake recalled over potential kidney health risks

The affected sake products contain red yeast rice. The drugmaker of the health supplement voluntarily recalled it after complaints surfaced about kidney problems.

Two sake products from Japan are being recalled due to concerns over potential kidney health risks.

The recalls, which are being made as a precautionary measure, are for Mio Sparkling Sake Premium (Rose) – 750ml, and Mio Sparkling Sake Premium (Rose) – 300ml.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on March 26 it had asked importer Pan Pacific Retail Management (Singapore) to recall the products, following a such move by food manufacturer Takara Shuzo International Co.

The recall here is under way.

The affected products contain benji koji, which is red yeast rice, an ingredient used as a health supplement.

The SFA said the Japanese drugmaker of the red yeast rice had voluntarily recalled the health supplement after complaints surfaced about kidney problems associated with its consumption.

The affected 750ml products have a date marking of January 2023, while the 300ml products have that of February 2023.

Under the Sale of Food Act in Singapore, foods that are known to be unsafe for consumption should not be sold.

Consumers who bought the affected products should not consume them. If they have drunk the sake and are unwell, they should seek medical advice, the SFA said.

They can contact their point of purchase for more information.