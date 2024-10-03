2 men taken to hospital in Jurong collision
Two men were taken to the hospital after a bus, a car and a motorcycle collided on the Jurong Island Highway on Oct 2.
The police said they were alerted to the accident at about 7.45am.
A 26-year-old motorcyclist and a 49-year-old car driver were conscious when taken to the hospital, they said, adding that a 52-year-old male bus driver is assisting with investigations.
A video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows a bus cutting across a four-lane road from another road.
The bus then collides with a black car on the rightmost lane of the road, before a motorcycle collides with the bus’ side.
The bus then moves backwards and then forward again, with the video subsequently showing the bus’ front door being opened, and a person wearing a light-coloured top taking the driver’s seat.
The bus, which displays a Mandai Wildlife Reserve advertisement on its side, then comes to a stop, blocking the leftmost lane.
When contacted, a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said the bus involved in the accident did not belong to its fleet and is not operated by the group.
