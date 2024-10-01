 2 men taken to hospital in Yio Chu Kang accident, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

2 men taken to hospital in Yio Chu Kang accident

A damaged Mercedes car and debris scattered across a road were seen in photos of the Yio Chu Kang accident’s aftermath.PHOTO: SINGAPORE ROADS ACCIDENT.COM
Christie Chiu for The Straits Times
Oct 01, 2024 07:04 am

Two men were taken to the hospital following an accident involving a car and motorcycle in Yio Chu Kang on Sept 29, the police said.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Yio Chu Kang Road towards Upper Thomson Road at about 7am.

A 39-year-old male motorcyclist and his 29-year-old male pillion rider were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The male car driver, 28, sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

The police said the driver is assisting in police investigations.

Photos of the accident’s aftermath uploaded onto the Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page show debris scattered across the road.

Singapore

3 taken to hospital after car turns turtle in Changi crash

A dark grey Mercedes car is pictured with a broken front bumper and a crack that filled the left half of its windshield.

At least seven paramedics are seen tending to two people – one on the road and another on the grass verge.

