2 people taken to hospital in accident near Checkpoint

Photos on Facebook showed first responders around motorcycles lying on the ground at what appears to be the accident site.PHOTO: FARIZATUL FIRDAUS/FACEBOOK
Ang Qing for The Straits Times
Sep 24, 2024 07:36 am

Two people were whisked to the hospital after an accident near Woodlands Checkpoint on Sept 23 evening.

Responding to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the traffic accident on Bukit Timah Expressway, in the direction of Woodlands, at about 7.25pm.

Two people were taken by SCDF to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos on Facebook showed first responders around motorcycles lying on the ground at what appears to be the accident site.

One of two motorcycle lanes leading to Woodlands Checkpoint Departure Motorcycle zone was blocked for more than an hour due to the accident, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority’s (ICA) Facebook page.

At 8.47pm, ICA said the traffic accident had been cleared and both lanes on the viaduct leading to the checkpoint were operational.

