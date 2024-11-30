17 hospitalised after multi-vehicle accident on BKE

The police and SCDF said it was alerted to an accident along the BKE, towards Woodlands Checkpoint, at about 8am.

Seventeen people were taken to hospital after an accident involving multiple vehicles near Woodlands Checkpoint on the morning of Nov 29.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to an accident on the BKE, towards Woodlands Checkpoint, before Woodlands Checkpoint viaduct at about 8am.

Three lorry drivers, aged between 36 and 43, their 13 passengers aged between 22 and 49 as well as a 63-year-old car driver were conscious when taken to hospital.

Nine people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while eight were taken to Woodlands Health Campus.

A video of the scene posted on Facebook shows several vehicles occupying the two leftmost lanes of the expressway, with debris scattered around them.

In another video, a blue bus can be seen with a badly damaged front windscreen. Two stationary lorries and two cars – all with dents or damage visible – can also be seen as the video pans across the scene.

Chain collision at BKE before Woodlands Checkpoint on 29 November Posted by Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页 on Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Land Transport Authority, in a post on X at about 8.05am on Nov 29, advised motorists to avoid the third and fourth lanes on the BKE before Woodlands Checkpoint.

The police are investigating the accident.